Hundreds on the Central Coast could be impacted by vaccine delay

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)

Hundreds of people in San Benito County and Santa Cruz County will probably have to wait to receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine due to a delay in supply shipment caused by a powerful winter storm throughout much of the U.S.

San Benito and Santa Cruz County Health officer, Doctor David Ghilarducci, says about 100 people in San Benito County saw a cancellation for their first dose administration that was set to take place in Hollister, Wednesday afternoon.

In Monterey County, Director of Public Health Edward Moreno says organizations in the county can use any inventory of first dose vaccines that is currently available in the meantime.

Doctor Ghilarducci says San Benito and Santa Cruz County are prioritizing second dose vaccines until the next supply for first doses arrives.

Ghilarducci says more supply is expected but adds there is a possibility of some clinic cancellations.

