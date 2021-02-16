Watsonville police investigate three shootings within 48 hours

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Detectives with the Watsonville Police Department are investigating three shootings that happened within 48 hours in the city.

First Shooting

Police said a 46-year-old man was shot at least twice on the levee at the end of Walker Street. Officers responded just after midnight Saturday and said they found him down an embankment near a campsite. His injuries are considered life-threatening, and he is being treated at a trauma center in another county.

Second Shooting

Officers responded to the 300 block of Madison Street after a report of a shooting Saturday night. No injuries were reported, but police said shell casings and bullet holes were found on the outside of a home and two parked vehicles.

Third Shooting

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle on Tharp Avenue early Monday morning. He is reportedly recovering and expected to survive.

Detectives do not think the shootings are connected, but they are working to find out if any are gang related. Police say they do not currently have information about a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Salvador Mendoza at 831-768-3357. To remain anonymous, call 831-768-3544.