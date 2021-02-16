Several women arrested during Salinas prostitution sting operation

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Four women have been arrested on prostitution and conspiracy charges as a result of a sting operation in Salinas.

Police said they got complaints about illegal activity at massage parlors in the city, so officers conducted an undercover operation on Friday.

There were four locations targeted, and three were open on the day of the operation. At the three locations, police said they found evidence of prostitution.

Two women were arrested at a business located at 1164 Monroe Street, one woman was arrested at a business located at 116 Abbot Street and one woman was arrested at a business located at 984 Lupin Drive.

All four women were cited.