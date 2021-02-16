Mixed response over Blue Shield COVID-19 vaccine plan

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Central Coast health and local government leaders have mixed responses about Blue Shield's COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution plan.

Blue Shield of California signed a contract with the state to serve as a third-party administrator as part of an effort to accelerate the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci, who works with San Benito County and Santa Cruz County's health departments, is hopeful this move will help with the organization and management of an otherwise varied and confusing process.

On the other hand, Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew has some concerns about how Blue Shield will ensure equity in their vaccine allocation algorithm.

