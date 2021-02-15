Salinas considers reopening playgrounds closed down due to pandemic

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas playgrounds have been long shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but city leaders are considering reopening them.

Parents in the area say they have been anticipating a reopening of playgrounds to get their kids outside.

Concerns were raised by county officials who initially said there indications of potential virus spreading at playgrounds.

Salinas city officials say there is also concern over possible lack of staffing to keep up with sanitation and health guideline enforcement at playgrounds.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega hears from local parents tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.