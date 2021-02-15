Light Rain for Lincoln

News

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A disorganized weather system will impact the area into the day. A moist air mass was forced ashore overnight keeping the drizzle machine going. It will be followed by a weak cold front in the afternoon, which will bring additional drizzle to light rain. High pressure will then build in, (slightly) warming us and drying us through mid-week. A weak weather system will clip our area late in the week--looking like Friday/Saturday at the moment--bringing a chance of light rain.



President’s Day (Monday): Mostly cloudy early with patchy drizzle to light rain, especially near the coast and in the hills. Just a touch warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy late in the day.

Overnight: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Lows mainly in the 40s.



Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. A bit cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



Extended: Wednesday morning will be chilly but Wed/Thu afternoons will be slightly warmer. A two-barreled weather system will roll through Friday/Saturday and could bring some light rain to the region.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.