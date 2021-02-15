Light Rain for Lincoln
Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):
Good for all reporting stations.
Weather Story: A disorganized weather system will impact the area into the day. A moist air mass was forced ashore overnight keeping the drizzle machine going. It will be followed by a weak cold front in the afternoon, which will bring additional drizzle to light rain. High pressure will then build in, (slightly) warming us and drying us through mid-week. A weak weather system will clip our area late in the week--looking like Friday/Saturday at the moment--bringing a chance of light rain.
President’s Day (Monday): Mostly cloudy early with patchy drizzle to light rain, especially near the coast and in the hills. Just a touch warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy late in the day.
Overnight: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Lows mainly in the 40s.
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. A bit cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.
Extended: Wednesday morning will be chilly but Wed/Thu afternoons will be slightly warmer. A two-barreled weather system will roll through Friday/Saturday and could bring some light rain to the region.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 44ºF
HIGH: 61ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 38ºF
HIGH: 63ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña
-Forecast into Summer: Neutral
-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.
Comments