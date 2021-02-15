Distracted driving considered factor in Santa Cruz rollover crash

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Police said they responded to a rollover crash Sunday near 3rd Street and Riverside.

According to police, the driver had been distracted and speeding while making a turn. In response, they are reminding drivers to focus on the road and put down their phones.

"Distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or mind off driving. It is extremely risky behavior that puts everyone on the road in danger," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.