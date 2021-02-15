Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:56 am

Distracted driving considered factor in Santa Cruz rollover crash

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Police said they responded to a rollover crash Sunday near 3rd Street and Riverside.

According to police, the driver had been distracted and speeding while making a turn. In response, they are reminding drivers to focus on the road and put down their phones.

"Distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or mind off driving. It is extremely risky behavior that puts everyone on the road in danger," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

Santa Cruz / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content