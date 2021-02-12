More Rain in the Forecast

News

Air Quality (as of 8am):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: We enter an active period of weather through the holiday weekend. Cool, breezy conditions will prevail on Friday as we remain in northwest flow. The next disturbance will ride through early in the day on Saturday bringing a round or two of showers. Another, similar system will come through on Monday. High pressure will likely then build in for the remainder of the week and temperatures will head back upward.







***GALE WARNING***

… for coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas out to 10nm from 3AM Friday until 3AM Saturday.



- Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Friday: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with a few sprinkles possible, especially up in the hills. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.

Overnight: Increasing clouds with drizzle possible. Gusty at times. Lows in the 40s for most.



Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers early in the day, ending by evening. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Sunshine returns on Sunday (Valentine’s Day), but conditions will remain breezy and slightly cool. Another weather system will bring shower chances on Monday, then high pressure returns with warmer, sunnier weather for the rest of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.