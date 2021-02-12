Four people arrested in connection to Salinas shooting

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said four people were arrested on multiple charges while officers investigated a shooting.

Law enforcement from several agencies served search warrants in the 2300 block of N. Main Street and the 1300 block of Cachuma Court in relation to an unreported shooting.

While serving the warrants, officers arrested 18-year-old Joseph Sandoval, 22-year-old Issac Bautista, 21-year-old Miguel Sandoval and 20-year-old Delilah Sandoval.

During the searches, police said they found five guns, cocaine, pills and the handgun used in the shooting. Police said two of the guns were stolen and one was fully automatic.

All four suspects were booked into the Monterey County Jail on weapons, shooting and drug related charges.