today at 12:38 pm
Published 11:52 am

CDC provides roadmap to reopen schools safely

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The CDC is providing a roadmap for schools across the county to reopen safely. CDC suggests that there is strong evidence that in-person schooling can be done safely.

The CDC highlights five key mitigation strategies to ensure the safety of children and staff. They mention that the most important is the universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more on how Central Coast schools plan to reopen tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

