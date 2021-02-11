Marina man wanted in connection to police chase, hit and run

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Marina police say they are looking for a man who hit parked cars and led officers on a chase early Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Reservation Road for a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. When they got there, they found 44-year-old David Joseph Soliz and a woman.

Officers said Soliz got into a black 2001 BMW sedan with California license plate number 8NZG785 and left the scene. In the process, he hit the woman's parked vehicle and parked patrol vehicles.

He led officers on a short chase that got up to 100 miles per hour, according to police, before officers ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a neighboring agency saw Soliz in the vehicle and tried to stop it, but he again led officers on a chase reaching high speeds that was called off.

Soliz was last seen heading east in the BMW into Salinas on Blanco Road near Davis, according to Marina police.

He is wanted for assault, felony vehicle evasion, hit and run and delaying or obstructing a police officer. Marina police said he is also wanted for violation of his Post Release Communtiy Supervision terms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-884-1210.