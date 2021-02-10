Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:42 am

Cuban nationals rescued from deserted island in the Bahamas

Coast Guard Rescue
U.S. Coast Guard

CUBA (CNN, KION-TV) -- Three Cuban nationals had to be rescued from a deserted Bahaman Island where one of the only ways they survived was by living off coconuts for 33 days.

The woman and two men were found by aircraft crews doing routine patrols on Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews say they made makeshift flags on Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.

It was then Coast Guard crews got to work, dropping down a radio, food and water to the trio Monday, rescuing them off the island the next day.

The trio's boat had capsized in rough waters about five weeks ago, according to Coast Guard members. The Cuban nationals then swam to safety on the island.

No serious injuries were reported but they were flown to the Lower Keys Medical Center to be checked out.

National-World
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content