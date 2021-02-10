Cuban nationals rescued from deserted island in the Bahamas

News

CUBA (CNN, KION-TV) -- Three Cuban nationals had to be rescued from a deserted Bahaman Island where one of the only ways they survived was by living off coconuts for 33 days.

The woman and two men were found by aircraft crews doing routine patrols on Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews say they made makeshift flags on Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.

It was then Coast Guard crews got to work, dropping down a radio, food and water to the trio Monday, rescuing them off the island the next day.

The trio's boat had capsized in rough waters about five weeks ago, according to Coast Guard members. The Cuban nationals then swam to safety on the island.

No serious injuries were reported but they were flown to the Lower Keys Medical Center to be checked out.