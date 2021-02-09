Salinas driver arrested on hit and run, DUI charges

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas driver has been arrested and is facing hit and run, DUI and weapon-related charges following an incident Monday evening.

Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash near North Main Street and Castro Street at about 7:11 p.m. involving a black Honda and white pickup truck. Witnesses told officers that the driver of the Honda got out and ran towards Boronda Road and then eastbound. The people inside the pickup truck were not injured.

Other officers in the area found 46-year-old Miguel Monroy Jr., who matched the description of the suspect, near E. Boronda Road and McKinnon. The officers said his face was bleeding and he appeared intoxicated.

Monroy was taken to a hospital for treatment and was identified by witnesses and evidence from the scene as the driver of the Honda.

In the vehicle, officers said they found a handgun in the vehicle, and a record check showed that he was a convicted felon with previous weapon-related charges.

When Monroy was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Monterey County Jail.