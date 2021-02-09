New act introduced to encourage use of e-bikes

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Congressman Jimmy Panetta introduced a new bill to incentivize residents to use more e-bikes to reduce carbon emissions.

The E-Bike Act is a consumer tax credit that:

covers 30% of the cost of the electric bicycle, up to $1,500 credit.

applies to new electric bicycles that cost less than $8,000.

is fully refundable, allowing lower-income residents workers to claim the credit.

