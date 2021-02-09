Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:48 am

New act introduced to encourage use of e-bikes

pacific grove e bikes
KION
Congressman Panetta introduced a new bill to incentivize residents to use more e-bikes to reduce carbon emissions.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Congressman Jimmy Panetta introduced a new bill to incentivize residents to use more e-bikes to reduce carbon emissions.

The E-Bike Act is a consumer tax credit that:

  • covers 30% of the cost of the electric bicycle, up to $1,500 credit.
  • applies to new electric bicycles that cost less than $8,000.
  • is fully refundable, allowing lower-income residents workers to claim the credit.

Coming up on 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more on how local biking groups feel about the act.

Monterey County / Top Stories

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content