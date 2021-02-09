Marina man arrested in connection to armed robbery at 7-Eleven

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) A Marina man is facing several charges after he was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a robbery at the store at 140 Beach Road. Officers learned that a man demanded "all the money" from the clerk, but left without any money when the clerk pressed a silent alarm. The clerk was able to give police a description of the suspect.

While officers were responding to the scene, they said they saw a man matching the description crouching behind bushes to the side of the store. The man, identified as Navnur Goraya, was arrested. Police said he had meth with him.

Goraya was booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted robbery, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation charges.