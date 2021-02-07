Health experts concerned Super Bowl gatherings could increase COVID case numbers

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Health officials across the nation are concerned Super Bowl parties could fuel the spread of the coronavirus and possibly become super spreader events.

On the Central Coast, Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Martha Blum told KION the Super bowl is a high risk event for potentially causing local numbers to increase again.

"Any occasion that brings large groups of people together where they’re gonna be eating and drinking and shouting and laughing, all those good things, unfortunately, are the same things that can contribute to more widespread virus transmission," Dr. Blum said.

