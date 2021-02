News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police are working to identify a suspect accused of stealing a package.

They said the theft from the front door of a home on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive was caught on surveillance camera.

The suspect appeared to be driving a gray Nissan Sentra or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bryce Morgan at 831-636-4330.