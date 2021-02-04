Tiger Cub makes super bowl prediction

News

SANDSTONE, Minn. (CNN) - Here's an option for making all future decisions --- let a tiger cub take the reins.

Or maybe not because this one seems to be indecisive and a little bitey.

This 10-week-old tiger cub is Dash.

He lives at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota.

Dash made his Super Bowl prediction this week choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take home the win.

He then proceeded to tear apart the Kansas City Chiefs box.

We'll have to wait and see who actually wins this Sunday.