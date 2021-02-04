Former Salinas resident sentenced to prison for molesting child at Pizza Factory

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A former Salinas resident has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for molesting a child with special needs at a Salinas Pizza Factory, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office said the victim and his family went to the restaurant in December 2019 for his ninth birthday, and during dinner, he went to use the restroom alone. The child did not usually go alone, but his mother agreed to let him because it was a short distance away.

After a few minutes, the victim walked out of the restroom as his father was walking in. When he got back to the table, he told his family that a "fat man" touched him in the restroom. His father said a heavier bald man, identified as 41-year-old James Torfason, was the only person in the restroom when he went to check on his son.

There was no surveillance footage in the restroom, according to the DA's Office, but surveillance footage from outside the restroom showed that Torfason was the only person inside with the victim and that they were both in there for four minutes.

After hearing what his son said, the victim's father went looking for the suspect and found him getting into a vehicle. He followed Torfason in his own vehicle while calling 911 and followed him until officers arrived.

During an interview, the victim had trouble formulating sentences as a result of his autism diagnosis, but he was able to draw a picture showing how Torfason sexually assaulted him, according to the DA's Office.

In November, Torfason pleaded guilty to committing a lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14 and assault with intent to commit a sexual offense on a minor. He also admitted an enhancement for having a prior strike conviction for attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14, according to the DA's Office.

In addition to prison time, Torafson will be required to register as a sex offender for life.