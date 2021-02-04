Central Coast Congressman calls for improved COVID-19 vaccine access for veterans

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Congressman Jimmy Panetta said he has sent a letter to leaders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to call for them to expand COVID-19 vaccine allocations to VA clinics and facilities outside major population areas.

Veterans-Affairs staff in Marina said they are working on plans to administer vaccines to Central Coast military veterans, but currently they have to travel outside the county to get a vaccine.

Marina VA Clinic: We will break down hurdles in the way of vaccinating local veterans

“Currently, our local veterans have to travel to Palo Alto to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the VA. Although I’m grateful that the VA provides the vaccine, the significant travel that our veterans must endure on multiple occasions to get the shots makes it difficult to access and at times inaccessible,” Panetta said. “I’m asking the VA, HHS, and the CDC to ensure the vaccine is equitably administered to all veterans by allocating doses to non-hub VA facilities, such as the Gourley Clinic in Marina. Such distribution would significantly increase vaccine access to veterans across the Central Coast and contribute to national efforts to defeat this pandemic.”

Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic in Marina can set up appointments, but is not able to store the vaccines or meet requirements for safe transportation of vaccines from the Bay Area.

Read Panetta's full letter below.