Marina Police ask for help identifying porch pirate caught on camera
MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is asking residents for their help with identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing a package that did not belong to him.
The theft happened on February 2, 2021 at around 9 p.m.
Officers say the theft took place in the area of Pleasant Circle and the suspect was driving a silver or grey vehicle.
If you know the suspect or have any information to help with the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Peliova at cpeliova@cityofmarina.org.
