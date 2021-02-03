Marina Police ask for help identifying porch pirate caught on camera

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is asking residents for their help with identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing a package that did not belong to him.

The theft happened on February 2, 2021 at around 9 p.m.

Officers say the theft took place in the area of Pleasant Circle and the suspect was driving a silver or grey vehicle.

If you know the suspect or have any information to help with the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Peliova at cpeliova@cityofmarina.org.