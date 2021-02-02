Three injured in explosion on movie set in Santa Clarita

News

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KION and CBSLA) Three people are being treated for critical burn injuries after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, according to the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

Authorities tell them the explosion that happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Rye Canyon Loop caused a small brush fire. Forward progress was stopped at one acre, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Reporter Desmond Shaw said it is believed the explosion was the result of a pyrotechnic malfunction.