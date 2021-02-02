Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:30 pm

Three injured in explosion on movie set in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KION and CBSLA) Three people are being treated for critical burn injuries after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, according to the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

Authorities tell them the explosion that happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Rye Canyon Loop caused a small brush fire. Forward progress was stopped at one acre, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Reporter Desmond Shaw said it is believed the explosion was the result of a pyrotechnic malfunction.

California News / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content