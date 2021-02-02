Skip to Content
By
today at 1:08 pm
Published 1:07 pm

How are Big Sur businesses are recovering after the Highway 1 mudslide?

highway 1 gone
CHP Monterey
A photo showing Highway 1 storm damage shared by the CHP

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) After evacuations from the Dolan Fire in the Big Sur area last year, evacuations from last week's storms, COVID-19 and the Highway 1 mudslide, businesses and residents are still reeling.

Big Sur Chamber of Commerce President Kirk Gafill, owner of Nepenthe Restaurant, believes that the recent mudslide will mean about a 30% reduction in business.

Gafill is optimistic that the highway will open soon, but said that can only be determined when Caltrans has made their full assessment of the mudslide.

However, the longer the duration of the repair, the more that businesses along Highway 1 may be affected.

Coming up on 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more on the businesses that are affected.

Stephanie Aceves

