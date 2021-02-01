Fire restrictions reduced at Los Padres National Forest

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The U.S. Forest Service announced that the Los Padres National Forest has had enough rain and snow for fire restrictions to be reduced immediately.

Now campfires and charcoal barbecues will be allowed in the forest.

California Campfire Permit will be required to build a campfire outside of a designated site. All flammable material must be cleared within five feet of the fires in all directions, and visitors are asked to have a shovel available to prepare and extinguish the fire, have someone by the fire at all times and extinguish it using the "drown, stir and feel" method.

The following restrictions are still in place:

All off-highway vehicles, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines and equipment are required to have spark arresters.

Permits are required for welding, grinding, cutting or explosives use.

Tracer ammunition is not allowed.

Fireworks are not allowed.

The Dolan Fire burn area is still closed to the public.

Recreational target shooting is only allowed at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Monterey Ranger District at 831-385-5434 x0 or the Supervisor's Office at 805-448-6487.