Emergency crews continue monitoring conditions in rain storm aftermath

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION)

With rains still expected in the next couple of days, local fire crews say they are still on alert for the possibility of additional damages on the Central Coast.

Members of the Monterey County Regional Fire District in Chualar say many emergency and fire crews remain in the River Road area to monitor for any possible mudslides and potentially dangerous conditions.

Parts of Highway 1 between Chualar and Gonzalez that were blocked off due to flooding are now dried up and open again but fire crews say anything can happen during the next rainfall.

Across South County, residents continue to take precautions to protect their properties.

