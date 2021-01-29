Suspect arrested in connection to homicide on Vista Del Lago

News

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Vista Del Lago in the Monte Del Lago community.

Deputies first responded to the area shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of two gunshots. After a search of the area, they did not find anything.

Two days later, the Sheriff's Office learned of a possible homicide that had not been reported yet in the 13800 block of Vista Del Lago, which is in the area where the shots were reportedly fired.

Later that day, investigators served a search warrant at the home and found the body of 36-year-old John Leslie Jones, a Seaside resident.

During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Salinas resident Andre Juan Lopez was identified as the suspect. Detectives began looking for him, and eventually he was found at a relative's home in Winton, which is in Merced County.

Merced County detectives watched Lopez until detectives from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office could get there. Lopez left the home and went to a Target in Atwater with his wife, 23-year-old Jenna Marie Salas, and three children. Lopez was arrested while leaving the store and Salas was arrested a short time later. The Sheriff's Office said the children were placed into protective custody.

Jenna Marie Salas

Detectives served a search warrant at the relative's home in Winton, and they said they found illegal and stolen guns.

Lopez was booked into the Monterey County Jail and charged with murder, being a felong in possession of a gun and ammunition and committing a felony while out on bail.

Salas was booked into the Monterey County Jail and charged with being an accessory to murder and probation violation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Smith at 831-755-3762 or Det. Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.