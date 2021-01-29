PVUSD fires Superintendent in closed meeting

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Pajaro Valley Unified School District fired Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez Wednesday during a closed Board of Trustees meeting.

Four trustees voted in favor of termination and three opposed it. Maria Orozco, Jennifer Holm and Kim De Serpa opposed firing the Superintendent while Georgia Acosta, Oscar Soto, Jennnifer Schacher and Daniel Dodge Jr. were in favor.

A meeting is expected to be held Friday at 4 p.m. by the trustees to discuss appointing an interim Superintendent.

