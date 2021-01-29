Newsom declares state of emergency in Monterey County due to storms

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties due to a winter storm that caused debris flow and flooding this week.

The proclamation allows Caltrans to formally request immediate help through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program and the Office of Emergency Services.

The declaration itself says that the state believes that the magnitude of the storms may require mutual aid due to the strain on local resources, especially when it comes to critical infrastructure.

A portion of Highway 1 that was washed out near Big Sur was used as an example of significant damage to infrastructure.

