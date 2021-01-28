Portion of Highway 1 slides out during storm

News



A photo showing Highway 1 storm damage shared by the CHP



MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/29/2021 New photos show the extent of the damage on Highway 1 caused by this weeks's storms.

A portion of the road slid out near Rat Creek, and photos show that the entire span of the roadway was affected.

Caltrans is expected to have a team in the area Friday to assess the damage, but it is not known when the roadway will reopen.

The CHP says slides have been reported in both Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties along Highway 1.

UPDATE 1/28/2021 5:30 p.m. Big Sur Fire confirms that a portion of Highway 1 "slid out" near Rat Creek. The agency said it does not know how long the road will be closed.

Caltrans said it will have a team in the area Friday to assess the damage.

Highway 1 is closed between MM 40 and the San Luis Obispo County line because of concerns about debris flow, flooding and slides.

PREVIOUS STORY: A portion of Highway 1 in an area near Rat Creek has been damaged by storms, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No additional details were immediately available, but a photo from the area shows what appears to be a section of the road that has collapsed while other parts are covered with water and debris.

Highway 1 is closed between MPM 40 and the San Luis Obispo County line because of concerns about debris flow, flooding and slides.