Portion of Highway 1 damaged by storms

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/28/2021 5:30 p.m. Big Sur Fire confirms that a portion of Highway 1 "slid out" near Rat Creek. The agency said it does not know how long the road will be closed.

Caltrans said it will have a team in the area Friday to assess the damage.

Highway 1 is closed between MM 40 and the San Luis Obispo County line because of concerns about debris flow, flooding and slides.

PREVIOUS STORY: A portion of Highway 1 in an area near Rat Creek has been damaged by storms, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No additional details were immediately available, but a photo from the area shows what appears to be a section of the road that has collapsed while other parts are covered with water and debris.

