Chualar residents are dealing with the aftermath of floods

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION) Some roads in Chualar continue to remain closed as remnants of yesterday's intense rains and flooding continue to remain a problem.

Multiple county agencies were working around the clock to create a trench and fortify with sandbags to divert the water away from the communities

Jose Perez, a resident of Chualar, says that firefighters were quick to save their homes.

"The firefighters responded quickly and they helped us. We put some sandbags over there and the firefighters put some sandbags up there near a pipe that can't hold all the water and that water goes into the highway and into the communities," says Jose Perez.

The amount of flooding and rain was reminiscent of last year's flooding, and quickly looking like a regular occurrence for the community.

Monterey County Supervisor, Chris Lopez, says that last night's solution is a temporary fix for a long term issue.

"I was told last year that was a once in a hundred year experience, well, here I am, years back to back saying we can't let this happen again. We need to fox this problem long-term and I'm just helpful that all the partners were here willing to collaborate to make this happen save this community," says Lopez.

For now, the community is preparing for more floods and local officials hope to keep the community safe.