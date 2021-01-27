Thousands without power in Monterey County

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) PG&E reports that thousands of people are without power in Monterey County.

The majority of outages reported are on the peninsula and in Carmel Valley, but there are others scattered throughout the county.

These are the largest outages reported:

2,605 customers near Carmel Valley

3,735 customers near Carmel-by-the-Sea

2,912 customers near Monterey

202 customers near Chualar

157 customers near Moss Landing

PG&E reports that the outages were caused by weather conditions, and the utility did not release an estimated time of restoration.