Pacific Grove police report localized flooding, debris in roads

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police and Fire Departments say they are staying busy after a storm rolled through the city overnight.

Police said rain caused localized flooding on Lighthouse Avenue, 17 Mile Drive and Ocean View Boulevard, but the wind also brought debris into the streets.

The department said it has found garbage cans, tree limbs, flower pots, deer netting and a chaise lounger in the roadways.

Police said they are still working to clear the roads, so they are asking community members to be cautious when driving and call 911 to report any downed wires.