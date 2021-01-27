NWS: Flood warning for CZU Lightning Complex area canceled as rain shifts south

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The National Weather Service Bay Area announced Wednesday morning that a flood warning for the area surrounding the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar has been canceled.

The agency reported just before 4 a.m. that the heaviest rain shifted towards Monterey County and Gilroy. The agency expects the rain to move slowly until it reaches Big Sur and the Santa Lucia Mountains, where it may continue to rain tonight.

The NWS said a flash flood warning is in place for the area around the Dolan Fire and a flash flood watch is in place around the CZU Lightning Complex area. A wind advisory is in place for Monterey and San Benito Counties with a high wind warning in effect for coastal Monterey.