Flash flood warnings in effect on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for Central Coast burn scars Wednesday afternoon.

The warnings are in effect until these times:

Dolan Fire burn scar- 3:30 p.m.

Carmel Fire burn scar- 3:15 p.m.

River Fire burn scar- 3:15 p.m.

CZU Lightning Complex burn scar- 6:30 p.m.

The NWS said heavy rain during the warning could lead to flooding and mudslides in burn areas. Several areas have already seen mudslides since Tuesday night.