Suspect arrested in connection to 2017 double homicide in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said they have arrested a suspect in connection to a 2017 double homicide.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Ryan Robert Meza. He has been booked into the Monterey County Jail on two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.

On Jan. 12, 2017, police said there was a shooting in the 500 block of Sunrise Street. 27-year-old Jose Luis Flores-Vargas and 25-year-old Alejandro Ramirez died as a result of the shooting and two other people were injured.

Initially, three people were detained during the investigation, but at the time police said they were not facing charges. It is not known if Meza was one of those three people.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.