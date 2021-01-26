One person shot in attempted carjacking on S. Main Street in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police are investigating an attempted murder and attempted carjacking that happened on S. Main Street Monday night.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital for a report of an 18-year-old arriving with a gunshot wound. Police said he had a gunshot wound to his back, and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening. He has since been transferred to another hospital.

The victim told police that he had gone with a friend to a fast food restaurant on S. Main Street and noticed a car following them as they were heading south.

The victim and his friend pulled into a parking lot on Nissen Drive, and that is when the victim said three people walked up to the vehicle and brandished a gun while demanding everything he had. He said two of the suspects pulled his friend out of the vehicle before he heard a gunshot and realized he had been injured/

The suspects reportedly ran through a nearby apartment complex and left the area. Police do not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.