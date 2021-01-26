Final push to get out evacuees and animals ahead of storm

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Evacuation efforts are continuing in Santa Cruz County Tuesday morning to get people and animals to safety ahead of an atmospheric river headed to the Central Coast.

The Sheriff's Office told KION they are wrapping up door-to-door evacuation efforts and making sure people can get to out before the rain and wind comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday. At the start of the day, they had about 15% of homes left.

The weather is expected to create the potential for debris flow, downed trees and downed power lines, which agencies warn could make it difficult for evacuees to get out of the area once the storm begins.

The county said if you need help with getting horses and livestock to safety, call 831-708-8998. Operations will end at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the safety of staff, according to the county.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with the latest on evacuation efforts tonight on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.