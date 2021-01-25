Man faces DUI and hit and run charges after crashing into building

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) 38-year old Alfonso Ortiz Islas is suspected of crashing into a building and fleeing the scene while under the influence of alcohol.

The Salinas Police Department says officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding into the Breadbox Rec Center on N. Sanborn Road. Witnesses say the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Police say one witness was able to keep an eye on the suspect and update dispatchers on his whereabouts.

Salinas police detained Islas at the intersection of N. Sanborn Road and E. Laurel Drive. Several witnesses then identified Islas as the driver who fled the scene moments before.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and Islas had a blood alcohol content of .18. They also found Islas was on probation for a prior DUI, and had a suspended a drivers license.

The vehicle was a 2001 Mustang, which first struck the MST bus stop structure, then a bicycle rack, and then into the front roll-up doors of the Breadbox.

There was no structural damage to the building.

Islas was booked into the Monterey County Jail for DUI, Hit and Run Charges, Probation Violation, and driving on a suspended license.

Salinas Police say they "appreciate the teamwork [they] received from [their] community members."