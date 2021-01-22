State considers shakeup to COVID-19 vaccine plan

News

(KION)

California's current COVID-19 vaccination plan could be in for a major change, potentially impacting the order of who gets the vaccine.

Sources tell KION that the state is discussing prioritizing age, instead of the the current system which includes age and occupation. KION also learns after the age 75+ and age 65+ groups, people with high-risk medical conditions could be prioritized. The plans have not been finalized and the state has not made an announcement.

Currently, people age 65 and older are next in line for the vaccine as part of Phase 1B, followed by employment sectors with a higher risk of workplace exposure, including education and childcare, and food and agriculture.

This development isn't coming out of nowhere. During Wednesday's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting, it was announced that the Drafting Guidelines Workgroup is considering a move to age-based priority, acknowledging the difficulties of the current plan, which prioritizes groups based on a number of factors - societal impact, equity and occupational exposure.

The consideration of a change to the state's vaccine rollout is due to the limited supply of doses, keeping a more simple and consistent plan, and prioritizing groups most impacted in hospitalizations and deaths.

"I think the Drafting Guidelines Workgroup, despite a lot of the work that they have put in over time to these tiers and sectors, kind of recognize the issues they are seeing on the ground trying to administer the vaccine, and supported this idea of considering how to shift even more on the age," State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said.

This is a developing story.