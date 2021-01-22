Point Lobos State Natural Reserve temporarily closing to the public

News

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) Point Lobos State Natural Reserve will be temporarily closing to the public beginning January 25-29, 2021, for scheduled tree maintenance.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the work locations within the reserve and the amount of equipment involved are what are forcing the closure.

For more information, you can visit their website here or contact the Point Lobos Kiosk to confirm re-opening between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (831)-624-4909.