Instagram shoe sale in Salinas results in robbery, hit and run arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a man was arrested in connection to a robbery and hit and run.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, the 19-year-old victim agreed to sell two pairs of Nike Jordan shoes on Instagram, according to police, and decided to meet the suspect near a school in the 600 block of Arcadia Way.

Police said the suspect agreed to pay several hundred dollars and meet the victim there.

When both got there, police said the victim gave the shoes to the suspect, who said he would go get the money. He then walked to his car, got in and started to drive forward, according to investigators.

Police said the victim tried to get away by driving forward and hitting two parked vehicles and reversing and hitting two more vehicles. The victim was able to get the shoes from the vehicle, but was hit by the vehicle. He had minor injuries.

The suspect left, but the victim and some of his friends got in their vehicle and followed him to the 1800 block of Pescadero Drive, where they detained him until officers arrived.

Police said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Leonardo Sotelo, did not have any money with him and appeared to intend to steal the shoes all along. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

The police department is reminding community members that it has a Safe Sale and Safety Zone in its visitors parking lot on E. Alisal Street for people to safely meet in person for sales.