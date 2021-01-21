Gonzales Unified School District hires new social worker to address mental health issues

News

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The Gonzales Unified School District and city officials have agreed to hire an additional licensed clinical social worker in order to provide mental health support services for students and the community.

This hire will increase the number of licensed social workers at the district to two and allows the city to tap into the expertise of the social worker to help Gonzales police officers deal with subjects having mental health issues.

A Gonzales Youth Council survey found that students found it difficult to learn virtually, especially with 60 percent of respondents feeling responsible for helping their younger siblings complete their online schoolwork.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have a report at 6 tonight on the struggles students are facing and why this is a key step in helping students handle mental health issues during the pandemic.