Biden administration signs executive order protecting DACA program recipients

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) President Joe Biden signed an executive order to preserve DACA on his first day in office. Six of the 17 orders signed dealt with immigration policy.

The proposed legislation also includes a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the United States. This group includes DACA recipients, farmworkers, and Temporary Protected Status holders.

The Deferred Action Program (DACA) which was presented by former President Obama had been under attack by the Trump administration.

The DACA program provides a shield to people who were brought into the country at a young age from deportation.

According to USCIS, there are approximately 700,000 DACA recipients and 183,460 in California.

Tonight on KION at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we will hear from immigrant advocates who believe this is a step in the right direction and could help many Dreamers on the Central Coast.