Watch Live: Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (KION) The Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden is set to take place Wednesday morning in Washington, DC.

He will be the 46th President of the United States. He previously served as Vice President during the Obama administration for two terms beginning in 2008.

Biden says he hopes to beat COVID-19, work toward economic recovery, build on the Affordable Care Act, tackle climate change and more during his presidency.

Biden's running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris submitted her resignation for her role as a California Senator earlier in the week. She will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President.

The inauguration comes two weeks after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. 25,000 National Guard troops will be in Washington, DC during the inauguration bracing for the possibility of more violence. The FBI said it received information saying that "armed protests" are planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol leading up to the inauguration. Two members of the National Guard were removed from duty due to "inappropriate" comments and texts, according to Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson. Ten other Guard members were removed for questionable behavior.