“She has a deep appreciation for being the first” – friend of VP Harris, and campaign member, speaks with KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

"My children call her Auntie Kamala."

Eric Casher is an attorney, and former member of Obama campaign (2008 and 2012) and Biden campaign (2020) National Finance Committees. He is also a longtime friend of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Casher spoke with KION about what is going through Harris' mind as she enters the White House and what the goals are of the new administration."

"I know that her mom is front of mind for her today. Her mom, Shyamala, was a very significant influence in her life. She always encouraged her to dream big and to imagine and believe that something like today is actually possible for her. I think Kamala is deeply grateful for everyone who voted for their campaign - just this incredible opportunity that she has. But she is also extremely humbled by the enormity of the responsibility," Casher tells KION.

"I know she also has a deep appreciation for being the first. The historic significance of being the first woman. The first African American and first South Asian to hold the office of Vice President. None of that is something she takes lightly. And this is something that means a ton to her."

Eric Casher speaks with KION Anchor Aaron Groff

Casher also described what comes next for the Biden Administration. He describes "four crises" they are tackling first.

The COVID-19 pandemic - "unleashing the full force of the national guard and the government to get vaccines in place." The economic crisis and the fallout of COVID-19 Climate Change Racial equity crisis

Watch the videos for more on Casher's conversation with KION.