News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Wednesday marks the start of a new presidency in the United States after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

It comes at a time where the nation stands deeply divided over its future.

KION's Josh Kristianto will speak with a local historian with his perspective on what should happen now tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.