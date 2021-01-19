Salinas Police: Driver, two passengers arrested following chase

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Three people were arrested following a chase in north Salinas that ended with police finding illegal items in the vehicle.

At around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers said they saw a Dodge Charger speed by near Harden Parkway and North Main Street. They said they tried to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated and continued to head north.

The vehicle eventually was disabled at San Juan Grade Road, according to police. Inside the vehicle were the driver, identified as 21-year-old Yulissa Palomares, and two passengers, identified as 24-year-old Joel Hernandez and 22-year-old Emilio Lucas Pantoja.

Police said during the traffic stop, Hernandez threw a bindle of cocaine out of the window and a "ghost gun" was found under Pantoja's seat. Police believe Palomares was driving under the influence.

Palomares was booked into the Monterey County Jail on driving under the influence, hit and run, evading and allowing a weapon in a vehicle charges. Pantoja was booked on gun-related charges, and Hernandez was cited for possession of a controlled substance and released.