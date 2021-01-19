Multiple fires burning in Santa Cruz County, evacuations ordered for two

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/19/2021 12 p.m. These are the updates for the fires burning in Santa Cruz County:

Panther Fire : This fire is located on Stapp Road west of Highway 9. Cal Fire said it is 7 to 8 acres, and isolated evacuations have been issued for residents on Panther Ridge .

: This fire is located on Stapp Road west of Highway 9. Cal Fire said it is 7 to 8 acres, and . Fanning Fire - The fire on Fanning Grade Road in Ben Lomond is 14.6 acres, according to Cal Fire, and 30% contained. There are currently no evacuations.

- The fire on Fanning Grade Road in Ben Lomond is 14.6 acres, according to Cal Fire, and 30% contained. There are currently no evacuations. Bonny Complex - Cal Fire said the complex is made up of two vegetation fires that have been contained and controlled. They burned about 4 acres, and there were no evacuations.

- Cal Fire said the complex is made up of two vegetation fires that have been contained and controlled. They burned about 4 acres, and there were no evacuations. Freedom Fire- Residents on Nunes Road, Halton Lane, Willow Heights and Gillette Road have been evacuated. Cal Fire said it is 4 to 5 acres and holding.

UPDATE 1/19/2021 11:35 a.m. These are the current evacuations in Santa Cruz County:

Freedom Fire - This fire is on Freedom Road north of Watsonville. Cal Fire said it was reported at 8 a.m. and has burned 4 to 5 acres since then, but crews are gaining containment. Evacuations have been ordered for Nunes Road, Gillette Road, Willow Heights, Ben's Way and Halton Road.

- This fire is on Freedom Road north of Watsonville. Cal Fire said it was reported at 8 a.m. and has burned 4 to 5 acres since then, but crews are gaining containment. Panther Ridge Fire- This fire is located on Stapp Road west of Highway 9. It is 5 acres with no containment, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation warning has been issued in the area around Stapp Road and Panther Ridge.

Cal Fire said it is not issuing any additional evacuation orders for the Freedom Fire at this time.

UPDATE 1/19/2021 11:24 a.m. Cal Fire CZU released a list of current fires burning in Santa Cruz County.

Freedom Fire - This fire is on Freedom Road north of Watsonville. Cal Fire said it was reported at 8 a.m. and has burned 5 acres since then. It is 0% contained, and evacuations have been ordered for Nunes Road, Gillette Road and Willow Heights.

- This fire is on Freedom Road north of Watsonville. Cal Fire said it was reported at 8 a.m. and has burned 5 acres since then. It is 0% contained, and Panther Ridge Fire - This fire is located on Staph Road west of Highway 9. It is 5 acres with no containment, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation warning has been issued in the area.

- This fire is located on Staph Road west of Highway 9. It is 5 acres with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Empire Fire - The Empire Fire is on Alba Road at Empire Grade. Cal Fire said it is 6 acres with no containment, but there is no threat to structures and no evacuations.

- The Empire Fire is on Alba Road at Empire Grade. Cal Fire said it is 6 acres with no containment, but there is no threat to structures and no evacuations. North Butano Fire - This fire is located in San Mateo County. It is 10 acres with no containment.

- This fire is located in San Mateo County. It is 10 acres with no containment. Fanning Fire- The fire is located on Fanning Grade Road west of Highway 9. It is 14 acres and 30% contained.

Cal Fire said they responded to more fires overnight, but most of them have been contained or controlled. There are other small fires burning in the agency's coverage area, but it said the ones listed above are the top priorities.

UPDATE 1/9/2021 11:06 a.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said an evacuation warning has been issued for the area around Staph and Panther Ridge in Boulder Creek.

There is a 7 to 8 acre fire burning in the area.

Evacuations are underway for Nunes Road, Gillette Road and Willow Heights in the southern part of the county for a different fire.

UPDATE 1/19/2021 10:40 a.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are ordered for Nunes Road, Gillette Road and Willow Heights due to a fire near Nunes Road.

The California Highway Patrol said White Road at Freedom and Larkin Valley is closed due to the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cal Fire said two new fires have been reported in Santa Cruz County, and evacuations are underway.

The fires are located off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and in the Boulder Creek area off Highway 9.

Cal Fire CZU has not yet released the exact locations of the evacuations.

URGENT: We have 2 new fires in Santa Cruz County. One is off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and one is in the Boulder Creek area off of Highway 9. Evacuations are being initiated, please continue to check @ZonehavenInc as this information is developing. @sccounty @SantaCruzSO1 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

Fires have also been reported in these areas:

Empire Grade Road near Alba Road- 5 acres, no containment

Fanning Grade- 2-3 acres, no containment

Prescott Road in Soquel- contained at 1.2 acres

North Butano- 5 acres

Johansen Trail- 2 fires, 1/4 acre and 1/8 acre

Cal Fire CZU said the fires within the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar have been difficult to reach due to downed trees.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.