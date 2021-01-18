Fire officials warn the public of potential dangers amid Red Flag Warning

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to strong winds by the National Weather Service, San Francisco, in areas including the San Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, San Benito County mountains and interior mountains of Monterey County, according to Cal Fire Forester, Jonathan Pangburn.

The warning is in effect from 7 p.m., January 18th to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19th.

With current high winds and high temperatures, Deputy Fire Marshal, Dorothy Priolo with Monterey County Regional Fire District says fires can spread more quickly and easily this time of the year and warns the public to be extra cautious of their surroundings to avoid potential fires and other dangers.

"We don’t want to add more patients to the scene and we don’t expect the public to handle those hazards," says Priolo.

